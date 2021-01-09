Gamma Communications plc (GAMA.L) (LON:GAMA) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,593.71

Shares of Gamma Communications plc (GAMA.L) (LON:GAMA) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,593.71 and traded as high as $1,645.00. Gamma Communications plc (GAMA.L) shares last traded at $1,570.00, with a volume of 63,511 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,593.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,581.74.

Get Gamma Communications plc (GAMA.L) alerts:

In other news, insider Charlotta Ginman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,607 ($21.00) per share, with a total value of £16,070 ($20,995.56). Also, insider Andrew Jonathan Stone sold 17,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,614 ($21.09), for a total value of £286,501.14 ($374,315.57). Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,601 shares of company stock valued at $105,787,114.

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for business in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, inbound call control, and network services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Gamma Communications plc (GAMA.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamma Communications plc (GAMA.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.