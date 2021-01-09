GAMB (GMB) Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded 12% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Over the last week, GAMB has traded up 25.8% against the dollar. GAMB has a market cap of $758,182.61 and approximately $9,405.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GAMB token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including KuCoin and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00038068 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004847 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $112.16 or 0.00273381 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00029076 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,049.79 or 0.02558792 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00011969 BTC.

About GAMB

GAMB (CRYPTO:GMB) is a token. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 tokens. The official website for GAMB is gamb.io . The official message board for GAMB is medium.com/@gambproject . GAMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GAMB

GAMB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

