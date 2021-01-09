Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Galera Therapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Galera Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Galera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Galera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

NASDAQ:GRTX opened at $10.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.39. Galera Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.58 and a 52 week high of $18.57. The company has a market cap of $263.23 million and a PE ratio of -3.02.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.02. Analysts anticipate that Galera Therapeutics will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Galera Therapeutics news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $4,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,959,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,549,231. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joel F. Sussman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $103,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 462,244 shares of company stock worth $5,086,860. 19.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRTX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 12,535 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 427.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 206.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 6,555 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. 74.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer.

