Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Shares Up 5.6%

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT)’s stock price shot up 5.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.35 and last traded at $2.26. 352,899 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 296,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Galectin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $127.28 million, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average of $2.71.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $29,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 698,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 10,030 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,093 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Galectin Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Galectin Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 181,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 51,921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GALT)

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, skin, and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GR-MD-02 galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

