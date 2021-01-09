FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Matinas BioPharma in a report released on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.03). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Matinas BioPharma’s FY2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.50.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MTNB opened at $1.47 on Thursday. Matinas BioPharma has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $2.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.94.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Matinas BioPharma by 28.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 137,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 30,735 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 324.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 352,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 269,700 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 18.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 257,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 40,639 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 286.6% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 395,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 292,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Matinas BioPharma Company Profile

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

