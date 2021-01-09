FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Issued By Truist Securiti

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Malibu Boats in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now expects that the company will post earnings of $6.23 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.48.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.25. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Malibu Boats from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist boosted their target price on Malibu Boats from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.11.

MBUU opened at $63.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.91. Malibu Boats has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $68.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 47.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 64,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after buying an additional 20,637 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the second quarter worth $526,000. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 4.1% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 50,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the second quarter worth $801,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the third quarter worth $3,319,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

