FY2021 EPS Estimates for Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) Reduced by National Bank Financial

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Rogers Communications in a research report issued on Monday, January 4th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.92 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.93.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported C$1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.33 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

