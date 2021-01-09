FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Glencore in a report issued on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.44. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Glencore’s FY2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GLNCY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glencore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Glencore from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Glencore has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

GLNCY stock opened at $7.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Glencore has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $7.59. The firm has a market cap of $54.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.81.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products. It operates in two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

