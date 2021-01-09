FY2020 EPS Estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. Lifted by Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 5th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.97 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.96. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BK. TheStreet raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.03.

NYSE BK opened at $44.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.64. The company has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $51.60.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,686,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,569 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 24.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,883,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,691,000 after purchasing an additional 948,323 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 0.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,819,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,494,000 after purchasing an additional 29,187 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 432.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,765,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,637 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 147.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,671,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

