FY2020 EPS Estimates for Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Lifted by Analyst

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.66 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.61.

Get Stora Enso Oyj alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SEOAY. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of SEOAY stock opened at $20.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.33. Stora Enso Oyj has a one year low of $7.82 and a one year high of $20.29.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 12.00%.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. The company operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, and Paper divisions. The company develops virgin fiber carton board used for packaging for liquid, food, pharmaceutical, and luxury goods; provides fiber-based board materials and corrugated packaging products and services for various applications.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Stora Enso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stora Enso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.