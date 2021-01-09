FY2020 EPS Estimates for Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:SCU)

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sculptor Capital Management in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.81 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.67. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sculptor Capital Management’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.48 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.27. Sculptor Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 65.07% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $107.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.77 million.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Sculptor Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Sculptor Capital Management from $25.00 to $26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Sculptor Capital Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded Sculptor Capital Management from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Sculptor Capital Management from $25.00 to $26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sculptor Capital Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.10.

Shares of SCU stock opened at $16.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.07. Sculptor Capital Management has a 52 week low of $8.86 and a 52 week high of $28.85. The company has a market cap of $914.69 million, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 72.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management in the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management in the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management in the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 11.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Sculptor Capital Management news, insider David Michael Levine sold 15,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $226,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,499 shares in the company, valued at $82,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Wayne Cohen sold 3,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $58,857.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,319.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

