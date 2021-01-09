FY2020 EPS Estimates for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Reduced by B. Riley

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Lincoln National in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.50 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.60. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lincoln National’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.50 EPS.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

LNC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln National has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.42.

NYSE LNC opened at $51.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lincoln National has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $61.96. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.94 and its 200 day moving average is $39.45.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($2.75). Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its stake in Lincoln National by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 6,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 11,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 0.5% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 66,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 3.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 39.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kenneth S. Solon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $533,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,990,000.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 110,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $5,623,606.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 286,489 shares in the company, valued at $14,596,614.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,015 shares of company stock worth $7,781,116. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 18.39%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.