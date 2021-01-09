FY2020 Earnings Forecast for KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Issued By Northcoast Research

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for KAR Auction Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 6th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $0.92 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.90. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on KAR. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of KAR Auction Services from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Stephens raised shares of KAR Auction Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

KAR opened at $20.08 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. KAR Auction Services has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $24.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 133.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.60.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.17. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $593.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KAR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in KAR Auction Services by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,577,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,702,000 after acquiring an additional 279,812 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in KAR Auction Services by 663.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 15,616 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,201,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $548,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in KAR Auction Services by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 20,366 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mary Ellen Smith acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.78 per share, with a total value of $88,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

