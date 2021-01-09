Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FUSN shares. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.61. The company had a trading volume of 51,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,036. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $11.28 and a one year high of $19.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.43.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts forecast that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fusion Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Adams Street Partners Llc sold 4,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total transaction of $56,609.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 59.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 510,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after buying an additional 190,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 459,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $1,048,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $35,955,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $54,453,000. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

