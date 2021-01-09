Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 1,614 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,189 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 120.0% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 35.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 71.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner sold 9,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $653,210.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,214 shares in the company, valued at $9,325,374.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,808 shares in the company, valued at $10,934,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 126,705 shares of company stock valued at $7,658,336. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.19.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $77.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.07 and a 200-day moving average of $54.85. The company has a market cap of $86.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $31.13 and a one year high of $84.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

