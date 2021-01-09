Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 427 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,806 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in CRH were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of CRH during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CRH by 30.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,789,000 after purchasing an additional 59,267 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of CRH by 9.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CRH during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in CRH by 3.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH stock opened at $47.30 on Friday. CRH plc has a 1-year low of $17.73 and a 1-year high of $47.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRH shares. BidaskClub upgraded CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, building envelopes, architectural products, and network access products, as well as provides asphalt paving services.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.