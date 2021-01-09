Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 350 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 166.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 531.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,907,000 after acquiring an additional 58,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 2,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total transaction of $295,982.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,889.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 164,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,715,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,516 shares of company stock worth $6,194,032. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PKG. Argus upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.40.

Shares of PKG opened at $144.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.65 and a 200 day moving average of $114.02. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $71.05 and a 52-week high of $146.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.16. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.29%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

