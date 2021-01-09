Fulton Bank N.A. Has $748,000 Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,952 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,721,529 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $103,963,000 after buying an additional 53,969 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,303 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,618,000 after buying an additional 71,772 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 407,648 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,902,000 after buying an additional 65,663 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 332.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 834 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RIO shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Societe Generale cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Investec raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $86.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.68 and a 200-day moving average of $63.59. The stock has a market cap of $108.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.64. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.