Fulton Bank N.A. Has $308,000 Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,062 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Owens Corning by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Owens Corning by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,109 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Owens Corning by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,932 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Owens Corning by 119.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Gunner Smith sold 3,303 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $213,638.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,610,855.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OC opened at $79.91 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $28.56 and a 52-week high of $80.47. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.06.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is a boost from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 21.15%.

A number of brokerages have commented on OC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist upgraded Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Owens Corning from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.48.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

