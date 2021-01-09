Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires 2,066 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 135.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJT. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 25,047.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 91,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,457,000 after purchasing an additional 90,672 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,244,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 999,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,687,000 after purchasing an additional 46,274 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 128,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,684,000 after purchasing an additional 37,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 114.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 55,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 29,700 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

NASDAQ:IJT opened at $121.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.04 and a 200-day moving average of $113.50. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $57.68 and a twelve month high of $122.88.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

