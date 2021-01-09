Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Lowered to Underperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Friday, AR Network reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $40.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $42.00.

FLGT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $13.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fulgent Genetics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.50.

NASDAQ FLGT traded down $7.50 on Friday, reaching $63.34. 4,492,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,287,064. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.07. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 1.90. Fulgent Genetics has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $73.15.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.69. The business had revenue of $101.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.73 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 35.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total value of $4,617,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 235,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,891,456.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 3,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $168,030.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 447,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,293,503.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,283 shares of company stock worth $7,125,530. Company insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 123.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,586,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,535,000 after purchasing an additional 878,154 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,238,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,608,000 after purchasing an additional 450,599 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 265,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,637,000 after purchasing an additional 130,881 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 896.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 93,672 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 21,516 shares during the period. 31.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

