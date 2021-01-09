FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.82

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.82 and last traded at $13.66, with a volume of 763950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.30.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on FuelCell Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub lowered FuelCell Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.00.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.88 and a beta of 5.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.