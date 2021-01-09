FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of FuelCell Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of FuelCell Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.00.

Shares of FCEL stock opened at $15.32 on Thursday. FuelCell Energy has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $16.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -26.88 and a beta of 5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Old Port Advisors acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 18.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

