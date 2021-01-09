FSD Pharma Inc. (NYSE:HUGE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.84 Per Share

Analysts predict that FSD Pharma Inc. (NYSE:HUGE) will post earnings per share of ($0.84) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for FSD Pharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.62) and the lowest is ($1.06). FSD Pharma posted earnings per share of ($1.80) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FSD Pharma will report full year earnings of ($3.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.04) to ($2.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.43) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FSD Pharma.

FSD Pharma (NYSE:HUGE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.16).

NYSE:HUGE traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.92. 702,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 772,338. FSD Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.67.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FSD Pharma stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in FSD Pharma Inc. (NYSE:HUGE) by 158.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,438 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.50% of FSD Pharma worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About FSD Pharma

FSD Pharma Inc, through its subsidiary, FV Pharma Inc, produces medical cannabis in Canada. The company focuses on the development of indoor grown pharmaceutical grade cannabis; and research and development of various cannabinoid-based treatments for central nervous system disorders and autoimmune diseases of the skin, GI tract, and musculoskeletal system, such as chronic pain.

