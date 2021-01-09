FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company. It invests primarily in the senior secured debt and subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. FS KKR Capital Corp., formerly known as FS Investment Corporation, is based in Philadelphia, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.38.

NYSE:FSK opened at $17.36 on Thursday. FS KKR Capital has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $25.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.05.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.25 million. FS KKR Capital had a negative net margin of 86.86% and a positive return on equity of 11.18%. Sell-side analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.82%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the third quarter worth $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 107.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 328.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

