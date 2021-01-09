Freicoin (FRC) Market Cap Reaches $750,281.03

Freicoin (CURRENCY:FRC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. Freicoin has a market capitalization of $750,281.03 and $6.00 worth of Freicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Freicoin has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. One Freicoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0131 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000125 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006955 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000199 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Freicoin Coin Profile

Freicoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2017. Freicoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,131,039 coins. The official message board for Freicoin is freicoinalliance.com . The official website for Freicoin is freico.in . Freicoin’s official Twitter account is @Freicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Freicoin Coin Trading

Freicoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Freicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Freicoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Freicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

