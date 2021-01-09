Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.94.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FCX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Johnson Rice started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

In related news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 467,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $11,776,715.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,724,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,747,502.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 485,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $12,255,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,890,655 shares in the company, valued at $47,776,851.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 977,387 shares of company stock valued at $24,508,456. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 40,453,839 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $632,698,000 after purchasing an additional 866,116 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,409,068 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $178,437,000 after buying an additional 245,620 shares in the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 10,743,571 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $168,008,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158,588 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,555,718 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $149,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 94.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,118,532 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $105,502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FCX opened at $31.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.26 billion, a PE ratio of -346.07 and a beta of 2.30. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $31.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.