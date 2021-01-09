Freelancer Limited (FLN.AX) (ASX:FLN) Insider Robert (Matt) Barrie Acquires 88,000 Shares

Freelancer Limited (FLN.AX) (ASX:FLN) insider Robert (Matt) Barrie bought 88,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.49 ($0.35) per share, for a total transaction of A$43,120.00 ($30,800.00).

Robert (Matt) Barrie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 26th, Robert (Matt) Barrie bought 20,669 shares of Freelancer Limited (FLN.AX) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.52 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,644.54 ($7,603.24).

On Friday, October 23rd, Robert (Matt) Barrie purchased 29,331 shares of Freelancer Limited (FLN.AX) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.52 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,105.47 ($10,789.62).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of A$0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Freelancer Limited operates a freelancing and crowdsourcing marketplace in Australia. It operates through two segments, Online Marketplace and Online Payment Services. Through its marketplace employers can hire freelancers to do work in areas, such as software development, writing, data entry and design, engineering, sciences, sales and marketing, and accounting and legal services.

