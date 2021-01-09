Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Coverage Initiated at Wedbush

Investment analysts at Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Odeon Capital Group lowered Freddie Mac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Freddie Mac in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Freddie Mac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.20.

Get Freddie Mac alerts:

Freddie Mac stock opened at $1.91 on Thursday. Freddie Mac has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $3.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -27.28 and a beta of 2.63.

Freddie Mac operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through three segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, and Capital Markets.

Further Reading: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Freddie Mac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freddie Mac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.