Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Downgraded to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $24.00 price objective on the closed-end fund’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BEN. Bank of America upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.32.

BEN stock opened at $25.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Franklin Resources has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $27.60. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.25.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. This is an increase from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.91%.

In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $43,769.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $40,486.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 371.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,569 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 35,113 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 700,828 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $14,261,000 after purchasing an additional 112,124 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 145.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 552,600 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $11,245,000 after purchasing an additional 327,800 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 111,069 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 9,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $321,000. 45.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

