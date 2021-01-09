Franklin Liberty High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY) Shares Up 0.3%

Franklin Liberty High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY) shot up 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.66 and last traded at $26.62. 5,218 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.55.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.76.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Franklin Liberty High Yield Corporate ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 154,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,811,000.

