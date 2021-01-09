Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLA) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLA) were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.93 and last traded at $23.74. Approximately 2,463 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 177% from the average daily volume of 888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.66.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.10.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLA) by 904.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 1.84% of Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

