Forum Merger III (NASDAQ:FIII) Shares Up 5.3%

Shares of Forum Merger III Co. (NASDAQ:FIII) shot up 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.50 and last traded at $14.49. 1,117,919 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 1,854,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.76.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.25.

Get Forum Merger III alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIII. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forum Merger III during the 3rd quarter valued at $298,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Forum Merger III in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,935,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forum Merger III in the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forum Merger III in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,305,000. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Forum Merger III in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,964,000. 5.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forum Merger III Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Merger III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Merger III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.