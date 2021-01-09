Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Shares Up 9.8%

Shares of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) shot up 9.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.48 and last traded at $3.47. 500,150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 562,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FBIO. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.04.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 6.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 2.42.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 131.98% and a negative return on equity of 44.08%. Analysts expect that Fortress Biotech, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 8,224,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,229,000 after buying an additional 3,800,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 14.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,559,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,419,000 after acquiring an additional 567,911 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 29.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,163,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,701,000 after acquiring an additional 268,107 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 3,331.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 928,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after acquiring an additional 901,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 24.6% during the third quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 506,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ximino to treat inflammatory lesions of severe acne vulgaris.

