Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Shares Up 9.8%

Shares of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) shot up 9.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.48 and last traded at $3.47. 500,150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 562,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on FBIO. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.04.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 6.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 2.42.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 8,224,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,229,000 after buying an additional 3,800,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 14.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,559,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,419,000 after acquiring an additional 567,911 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 29.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,163,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,701,000 after acquiring an additional 268,107 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 3,331.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 928,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after acquiring an additional 901,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 24.6% during the third quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 506,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.37% of the company’s stock.
Fortress Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:FBIO)
Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ximino to treat inflammatory lesions of severe acne vulgaris.
