Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortis (NYSE:FTS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $46.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fortis, Inc. is engaged in electric and gas utility business. The Company offers regulated utilities comprised of electric and gas as well as engages in non-regulated hydroelectric operations. It operates primarily in Canada, United States and Caribbean. Fortis, Inc. is based in St John’s, Canada. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FTS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Fortis from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered Fortis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortis currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.25.

Fortis stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.31. The company had a trading volume of 376,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,558. Fortis has a 52 week low of $28.59 and a 52 week high of $44.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.32.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Fortis had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fortis will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.379 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Fortis’s payout ratio is 80.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fortis by 5.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortis by 8.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 429,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,143 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

