Foresight Solar & Technology VCT plc (FTSV.L) (LON:FTSV) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $66.07

Shares of Foresight Solar & Technology VCT plc (FTSV.L) (LON:FTSV) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.07 and traded as high as $70.00. Foresight Solar & Technology VCT plc (FTSV.L) shares last traded at $70.00, with a volume of 128 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 66.07 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 70.31. The company has a market capitalization of £30.07 million and a P/E ratio of 8.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.63.

Foresight Solar & Technology VCT plc (FTSV.L) Company Profile (LON:FTSV)

Foresight Solar & Infrastructure VCT plc is a venture capital trust of Foresight Group. The fund aims to generate returns through tax free dividends, by investing in a portfolio of new electricity generation projects in the very short term as well as longer term energy related infrastructure investments such as smart meters , and solar power generating systems supported by the United Kingdom government's Feed-in Tariff scheme.

