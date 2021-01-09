FMC (NYSE:FMC) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

FMC (NYSE:FMC) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on FMC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $120.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.53.

FMC stock opened at $121.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.18 and its 200-day moving average is $108.83. FMC has a fifty-two week low of $56.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. FMC’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FMC will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $86,860.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,319.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total transaction of $668,587.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,713,098.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,091 shares of company stock valued at $842,309. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMC. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in FMC by 1.4% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FMC by 83.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of FMC by 7.2% in the third quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of FMC by 1.4% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 10,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of FMC by 2.3% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

