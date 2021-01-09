FlexShares Quality Dividend Dynamic Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDYN) Stock Price Down 0.1%

FlexShares Quality Dividend Dynamic Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDYN)’s share price traded down 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $52.21 and last traded at $52.63. 620 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.70.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.45.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FlexShares Quality Dividend Dynamic Index Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in FlexShares Quality Dividend Dynamic Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDYN) by 130.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,891 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 4.99% of FlexShares Quality Dividend Dynamic Index Fund worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

See Also: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Quality Dividend Dynamic Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Quality Dividend Dynamic Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.