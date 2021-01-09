Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Trading Up 5.2%

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) was up 5.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.59 and last traded at $12.25. Approximately 516,811 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 417,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.65.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FLXN shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Flexion Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub raised Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Flexion Therapeutics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $607.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.43 and a 200 day moving average of $11.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $23.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.59 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Flexion Therapeutics news, insider Adam Muzikant sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $44,575.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,455 shares in the company, valued at $817,554.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Arkowitz sold 6,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $67,592.49. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 151,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,164.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,907 shares of company stock valued at $188,175 over the last 90 days. 17.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLXN. Versant Venture Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $40,001,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 1,166.2% during the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,684,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 34,601.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 756,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 754,320 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 20.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,123,141 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,923,000 after acquiring an additional 691,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 597.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 726,026 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,548,000 after buying an additional 621,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLXN)

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

