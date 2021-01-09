Fivebalance (FBN) Hits One Day Volume of $8.00

Fivebalance (CURRENCY:FBN) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. In the last seven days, Fivebalance has traded up 38.4% against the US dollar. One Fivebalance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Mercatox and Crex24. Fivebalance has a total market cap of $18,697.60 and approximately $8.00 worth of Fivebalance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002436 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00022916 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.10 or 0.00104871 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.65 or 0.00566080 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.00 or 0.00216562 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00050992 BTC.

About Fivebalance

Fivebalance’s total supply is 753,190,154 coins and its circulating supply is 747,390,553 coins. Fivebalance’s official Twitter account is @fivebalanceID . Fivebalance’s official message board is medium.com/@fivebalance . Fivebalance’s official website is fivebalance.com

Fivebalance Coin Trading

Fivebalance can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fivebalance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fivebalance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fivebalance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

