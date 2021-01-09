First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDD) Trading Up 0.4%

First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDD) was up 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.59 and last traded at $13.56. Approximately 299,037 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 157,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.51.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.35.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund by 11.5% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 13,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 28,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 8,713 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 35,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 151,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 26,887 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust DJ STOXX Select Dividend 30 Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones STOXX Select Dividend 30 Index (the Index). The Index is a dividend weighted index of 30 stocks selected from the Dow Jones STOXX 600 Index, which includes high-dividend yielding companies across 18 European countries.

