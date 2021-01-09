First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Hits New 52-Week High at $98.83

Shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $98.83 and last traded at $98.83, with a volume of 882 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.95.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.46.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 300,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,001,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 13.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 212,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,872,000 after purchasing an additional 25,104 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 793.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 117,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,872,000 after purchasing an additional 104,397 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 46.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 116,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,809,000 after purchasing an additional 37,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strid Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 114,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,650,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

