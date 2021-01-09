First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) Shares Up 2.7%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) shot up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.75 and last traded at $31.75. 31,411 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 47,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.91.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 981.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 591,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,608,000 after purchasing an additional 537,149 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 217,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,704,000 after purchasing an additional 11,305 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,196 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 89,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 138.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 32,078 shares during the last quarter.

