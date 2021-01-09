First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FRME shares. BidaskClub upgraded First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on First Merchants from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Stephens raised First Merchants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised First Merchants from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of First Merchants stock opened at $40.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. First Merchants has a 52-week low of $21.18 and a 52-week high of $42.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.32.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $119.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.50 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 26.65%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Merchants will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. First Merchants’s payout ratio is 30.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in First Merchants by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Merchants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in First Merchants in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in First Merchants by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in First Merchants by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. 61.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

