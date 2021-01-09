First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) to post $0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.04. First Financial posted earnings per share of $1.05 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $3.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Financial.

Get First Financial alerts:

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.29. First Financial had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $48.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.15 million.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st.

Shares of THFF stock opened at $40.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Financial has a 12 month low of $27.62 and a 12 month high of $44.75. The company has a market cap of $555.59 million, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.31.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from First Financial’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. First Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THFF. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Financial by 33.3% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 387.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 38.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.72% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

Featured Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial (THFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.