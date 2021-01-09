First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) PT Raised to $13.00 at B. Riley

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at B. Riley from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.43% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of First Commonwealth Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $11.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.81. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12-month low of $6.77 and a 12-month high of $14.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $93.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.57 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 7.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 83.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,534,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,702,000 after acquiring an additional 697,215 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the second quarter worth about $3,468,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 38.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 997,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,721,000 after acquiring an additional 279,620 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the third quarter worth about $1,673,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the third quarter worth about $1,106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

