First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Commonwealth Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956, as amended. The Corporation operates two chartered banks, First Commonwealth Bank and Southwest Bank. Personal financial planning and other financial services and insurance products are also provided through First Commonwealth Trust Company and First Commonwealth Insurance Agency. The Corporation also operates through Commonwealth Systems Corporation, a data processing subsidiary. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FCF. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on First Commonwealth Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised First Commonwealth Financial from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised First Commonwealth Financial from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.50.

NYSE FCF traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $11.88. 460,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,801. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.53 and a 200-day moving average of $8.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. First Commonwealth Financial has a 52 week low of $6.77 and a 52 week high of $14.45.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $93.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.57 million. As a group, analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

