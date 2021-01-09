First Commonwealth Financial Co. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:FCF)

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) – Research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for First Commonwealth Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.23. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

FCF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on First Commonwealth Financial from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered First Commonwealth Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $11.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. First Commonwealth Financial has a 52 week low of $6.77 and a 52 week high of $14.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.53 and a 200-day moving average of $8.81.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $93.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.57 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 7.42%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCF. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. 64.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

