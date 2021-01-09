First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on First Busey from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded First Busey from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Busey from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut First Busey from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.33.

Shares of NASDAQ BUSE opened at $23.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.59. First Busey has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $27.76.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $102.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.48 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 22.18%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Busey will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in First Busey by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Busey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in First Busey by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 166,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 10,987 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in First Busey by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 37,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Busey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,807,000. Institutional investors own 46.29% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

