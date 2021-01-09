FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information security company’s stock.

FEYE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist lowered shares of FireEye from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of FireEye from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of FireEye from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FireEye from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of FireEye from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. FireEye has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.18.

Get FireEye alerts:

FEYE traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.70. 5,087,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,962,476. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.71. FireEye has a 1-year low of $7.54 and a 1-year high of $25.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of -22.93 and a beta of 1.16.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The information security company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $238.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.32 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FireEye will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $1,260,252.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 402,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,239,949.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $531,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 402,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,121,881.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 250,191 shares of company stock worth $4,909,911. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FEYE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in FireEye by 186,954.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,388,442 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 27,373,800 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in FireEye by 17.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,216,201 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $89,084,000 after buying an additional 1,098,095 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FireEye in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,624,000. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in FireEye by 815.2% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 585,700 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after acquiring an additional 521,700 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of FireEye during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

See Also: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.